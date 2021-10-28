Demonstrators block highway in protest against violence in Arab sector

The convoy of demonstrators against crime in the Arab sector that left Kfar Qara this morning (Thursday) arrived at the Ayalon Highway in the afternoon and blocked the exits toward the Shalom interchange for long minutes, precisely during rush hour.

The protest was led by Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh. “We are treated as a backyard. We are now in the front yard preventing people from getting home early - but 104 citizens will not return home at all. We will not give up until we succeed in defeating crime among Arab citizens."

Along with Odeh, dozens of Arab citizens participated in the protest, including other MKs from the Joint List and members of the High Monitoring Committee of Israeli Arabs.

"This year saw an unprecedented record in the number of casualties in Arab society," claimed the chairman of the Monitoring Committee, Muhammad Bracha. MK Odeh also explained why he went out to demonstrate: "When there is a murder every three days we have no choice but to block roads. As long as our lives are not normal the lives of the state will not be normal either."