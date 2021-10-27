Watch: Former Trump advisor likens Fauci to Nazi doctors

Mike Flynn, former US National Security Advisor during the Trump administration, levelled harsh criticism at the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In video posted to Twitter, Flynn likened Fauci to Nazi doctors who conducted barbaric experiments on victims in concentration camps.

“Fauciism is a component of the health side of Fascism and Nazism. Dr. Fauci would be right there in the same room with people like Dr. Mengele…who worked for the Nazis at the time of Hitler’s experimentation on human beings,” he charged.

Fauci was known for his contentious relationship with former President Donald Trump, who reportedly at one point considered demoting the top doctor after he criticized his policies.

Last October, Trump was heard criticizing Fauci in a call with campaign staffers, suggesting he was an "idiot" and saying, "He's been here for, like, 500 years.”

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to misleading the FBI about his contact with Russia. Trump asked for Flynn’s resignation ten months earlier, after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian Ambassador to the US.

In November of 2020, Trump announced he had pardoned Flynn.