Jewish stand-up comedian Mort Sahl dies at 94

Jewish stand-up comedian Mort Sahl has died at the age of 94, US media reported on Tuesday.

A friend, Lucy Mercer, confirmed that Sahl died “peacefully” at his home in Mill Valley, California. The cause was “old age,” she said.

The comic was known for his biting and cutting edge humor and was also known for hosting nationally televised ceremonies such as the Grammys and the Academy Awards, according to The New York Post.

He co-hosted the 31st annual Oscars in 1959 and was the first host ever to emcee the Grammys that same year.

Sahl made history in 1955 when he dropped the first comedy album with his album “Mort Sahl at Sunset.”

He made a living by also making fun of several American presidents such as Dwight D. Eisenhower, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Sahl was born on May 11, 1927, in Montreal, Canada, the only child of Jewish parents. The family later relocated to California, where he got his start in 1953 at the iconic hungry i nightclub in San Francisco.

Sahl was married three times and had one son, Mort Jr., who passed away at the age of 19 in 1996 from an unknown drug-related reaction. He had no immediate survivors.