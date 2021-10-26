Biden Administration's strongest condemnation of settlements yet

US State Department Spokesman Ned Price reiterated the Biden Administration's condemnation of Israel's intention to approve 3,000 housing units in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

"When it comes to what we've heard recently, we are deeply concerned about the Israeli government's plan to advance thousands of settlement units tomorrow, Wednesday, many of them deep in the West Bank," Price told reporters Tuesday.

"In addition, we're concerned about the publication of tenders on Sunday for 1,300 settlement units in a number of West Bank settlements," he added.

"We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements, which is completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and to ensure calm, and it damages the prospects for a two-state solution. We have been consistent and clear in our statements to this effect. We also view plans for the retroactive legalization of illegal outposts as unacceptable. We continue to raise our views on this issue directly with senior Israeli officials in our private discussions," Price said.