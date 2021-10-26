Report: US looking to Israel, Gulf to replace Chinese drug production

US congressmen have formulated an outline for the establishment of a drug production system in factories in Israel and the Gulf countries, as an alternative to drug production in China, i24NEWS reported.

This is another step by the US to sever economic relations with China. According to i24NEWS correspondent Mike Wagenheim, the discussions were attended by about 20 senior members of Congress, including heads of committees from the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, and the main discussion was focused on formulating and examining the outline of China's manufacture of drugs for the American public. A number of discussions were held on the subject in cooperation with the USIEA organization.

The CEO of the Israeli pharmaceutical company BiondVax participated in a discussion held last week on the issue.