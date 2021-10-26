Former Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt: Biden Admin. mistaken on settlements

Former US Special Envoy for International Negotiations called the Biden Administration's reaction to the approval of 3,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria a "mistake."

"Mistake on Biden Administration's part. So-called "settlements"-really neighborhoods/towns/cities-aren't reason there's no peace. US should: stop using this as an excuse for why there's no peace; stop comparing Israel & PA actions-they're not the same. Also-nothing about Hamas??" Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.

Walla correspondent Barak Ravid reported that US Consul General in Jerusalem Michael Ratnani called Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's political adviser, Shimrit Meir following the announcement of the approval of the housing units last week and clarified that the administration takes construction in the settlements very seriously.

Greenblatt, who served as former President Donald Trump on Middle East Affairs, oversaw negotiations which led to the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the Arab nations of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan in 2020.