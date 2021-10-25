If it quacks like a duck but beheads like a terrorist, you’d better duck!

We all know the phrase, if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck.

An updated adage might be, if it bombs like a terrorist and beheads like a terrorist, you’d better duck.

Israel finally made the overdue designation of six “Palestinian” so-called “human rights groups” as terrorist organizations and outlawed them.

The Associated Press reported the six designated groups as Al-Haq, a human rights group founded in 1979, as well as the Addameer rights group, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.

Applause, applause —or so there should be.

But, in our current drunken “woke” world, good is evil, and evil is good. So, we may expect predictable conduct based on one’s prior behavior. Representatives from a non-people group who call themselves Palestinians will feign a cry of foul that “mean ol’ Israel” dared to call terrorists: terrorists.

What I’d like to know is at what level of murder and mayhem must a person reach, ever to be called a terrorist? For example, if a pro-Palestinian person were to behead or blow up 100 Israelis, they certainly would not be considered terrorists in our misguided woken culture. So then, what is the gold standard of terrorism?

In the United States, the mainstream media might have you believe a terrorist is an unarmed Donald Trump supporter visiting Washington.

Another modern definition of a terrorist could be a parent who dares homeschool their child.

After all, some such “terrorists” are so “unenlightened” that they actually find something undesirable about seeing off their son on his school bus one morning, only to have him come back as a “girl.” How archaic not to want to embrace your new “daughter” who made the change as a minor without your consent!

In California, by law, boys may have their male parts removed and get pumped full of female hormones to blossom in ways never envisioned by civilized people throughout prior human history. Even the heathen in Sodom and Gomora didn’t have such practices!

Gender-bending, from a biblical perspective, is plain wrong. But how much more evil is it to raise children from birth, brainwashing them to grow up and murder a Jewish Israel—or a coffee shop full of them?

Would this young terrorist be a terrorist deserving of being arrested by the police (other than the Israeli police) in such a case? No way! They would be considered a hero or heroine deserving of a medal awarded by the woke police.

No, a terrorist is no longer a person with a ticking backpack. A terrorist is you. A terrorist is me. And a terrorist is anyone who refuses to take the headlong plunge into the saucepan of Socialism and moral depravity, aka wokeness.

So, with new “moral” standards like this, what on earth could possibly be wrong with a human rights group raising money for stronger serrated knives or bigger bombs? Nothing, apparently, if such instruments of “liberation” are to cull the herd of Zionists. Yes, that’s right, you no longer have to be anti-Jew. All you have to say is that you are just anti-Zionist!

Heaven help the poor antiquated soul who still believes in moral tradition, including the historical fact that Israel is Holy land sanctified by its Creator and given as a gift, and a birthright, not one to be squandered, as did Esau.

But rest assured, heaven will help. Heaven will always help those who uphold what is right and just and true as defined by the time-tested gold standard of morality contained in The Torah.

