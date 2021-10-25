Mansour Abbas: Netanyahu gave the Arabs billions of shekels

United Arab List chairman MK Mansour Abbas lauded former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday, praising the spending levels for the Arab sector during Netanyahu’s term as premier.

Abbas, a member of the coalition government which removed Netanyahu from power, said at a press conference Monday afternoon that under Netanyahu, the Israeli government had spent billions of shekels on the Arab sector.

Regarding the current budget, which the government is working to pass before the upcoming deadline in November, Abbas said it too provides ample funding for the Arab sector.

“The Arab sector is getting what it deserves.”

“Everyone admits – including the previous government, the Likud government admitted that there were screw ups and crises and failures vis-à-vis the Arab sector, but even they pushed and boasted about – especially Prime Minister Netanyahu boasted about how he pushed through so many projects” for the Arab sector.

“During the last election,” Abbas continued, Netanyahu “boasted about how he did it, and that he had delivered billions of shekels to the Arab sector. “Today, the change government is leading and intensifying this process. In this spending plan every sector in Israel will benefit in various ways.”

“Next week the government will move to legalize three towns, and later will do so with more towns and dozens of service centers in unrecognized towns in the Negev.”