'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dead at 59

Actor best known for his role as Gunther on 'Friends' dies of prostate cancer at the age of 59.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his portrayal of the character Gunther on the NBC sitcom ‘Friends’ died Sunday, following a battle with cancer. He was 59.

"James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives forever," tweeted Kevin Bright, producer of ‘Friends’.

NBC’s Twitter account for ‘Friends’ also offered a tribute to Tyler in a tweet Sunday: "Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

Tyler was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, but did not go public with his illness until June 2021.



