PA seeks UN support after Israel declares 6 terror organizations

The Palestinian Authority's representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, addressed a letter to the President of the Security Council demanding condemnation of Israel's declaration of six organizations in the PA as terrorist organizations.

Mansour wrote that "in light of recent developments, I must once again draw the urgent attention of the international community to Israel's illegal policy in occupied Palestine."

"Israel continues to settle on our land and to systematically oppress our people without punishment, knowing that it will not bear responsibility under the law," he said.

According to Mansour, "This brazen conduct has led to another attack by Israel, the occupying power, against Palestinian civil society organizations in a clear attempt to intimidate and forcefully silence their reports exposing Israel's violations against the Palestinian people."

"The Israeli Minister Ganz has declared six leading Palestinian human rights organizations and civil society organizations as 'terrorist' organizations. We call on the Security Council, the General Assembly and all other relevant bodies to clearly condemn and reject such actions by the occupying power and to defend the right of these organizations to carry out their role and continue to operate without persecution," the Palestinian representative added at the UN."

Israeli Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, responded: "During my tenure as Minister of Strategic Affairs, I published a detailed report proving the connection between some Palestinian organizations and the Popular Front terrorist organization, revealing how many operatives are terrorists with a history of terrorism and involvement in terrorist attacks."

''As it has now been revealed, after a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the Ministry of Defense, the Defense Minister signed an order declaring six Popular Front organizations in Judea and Samaria as terrorist organizations after proving that they are part of a network of organizations operating in the international arena to support the terrorist organization.

Erden added: "In response, the Palestinians were expected to continue their campaign of lies and concealment, but it is time for the UN to understand that the Palestinian 'civilian' organizations are a cover for terrorist and boycott activities against Israel. These are terrorists in suits."