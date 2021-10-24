Bennett: Children's vaccines to be approved soon

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Cabinet ministers this morning (Sunday) that the Green Pass system is expected to remain in force in the foreseeable future.

"I do not see on the horizon the abolition of the Green Pass because it protect us and allows the country to be left open," Bennett said.

The Prime Minister said: '' I expect that there will soon be a permit to vaccinate children. We will do this as soon as possible. We are taking care of bringing the vaccines. This time there is no end-of-the crisis atmosphere, no celebrations. We will protect this achievement, we will maintain the systems, we will keep Israel open - and everything will be done carefully."

At the beginning of the cabinet meeting, Bennett said, "We are currently emerging from the Delta wave. We dropped below the 300 serious patients mark this morning. However, in Europe and many countries around the world 'Winter is coming' and numbers are skyrocketing. We have just gone through this. We are sharing this knowledge with the nations of the world in a continuous and open manner."

According to the Prime Minister, ''Plague management is an event with countless variables and decisions, but in my opinion we have developed a model here that is definitely of interest abroad."

''The Israeli model is of an open country, lots of small and innovative actions, also some trial and error, vaccinations and precautions, and micro-management of the situation on a daily basis, taking into account all considerations, not just epidemiological ones. The result of the test is that it works. The citizens of Israel are safe.

The Prime Minister stressed that alongside the success at this stage in dealing with the coronavirus, more is expected in the future. "Therefore, I announce here - we are creating an economic and medical safety net of NIS 10 billion for future coronavirus waves that could happen in another month, another six months or not at all. I agreed with Finance Minister Liberman on an outline for a one-time expansion of the budget framework in 2022, the so-called "box", as part of our drawing lessons from previous waves. We will be prepared to protect the citizens of Israel. "