Gafni: I will physically block the placement of a Torah scroll in the women's section

The chairman of United Torah Judaism, MK Moshe Gafni, made it clear this morning (Sunday) that on Rosh Chodesh he will arrive at the Western Wall to physically block the expected entry of MK Gilad Kariv carrying a Torah scroll into the women's section.

"I will block Gilad Kariv on Rosh Chodesh at the Western Wall, and I will use my immunity as a Knesset member," he said in an interview with Kol Barama radio.

In his remarks he referred to the circumstances of the formation of the present government. "It was a mistake by Netanyahu not to transfer a budget. I was with him, I talked to him that a budget should be transferred but they did not transfer for various reasons. Maybe it was in consideration of the rotation."

Gafni refused to deal with the pending indictments against opposition leader MK Netanyahu, saying that these were unfounded indictments.

"I will not discuss the question of whether the prime minister can serve under indictments because the charges against Netanyahu are unfounded and would not have been filed against another prime minister," he said.