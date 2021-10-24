Girl Noticed Father Would Disappear At Night

“Where were you, Abba?”

It was late at night and Meir Vislovsky was surprised to see his 18-year-old daughter standing in the shadows of the entry room to their apartment, a questioning look in her eyes.

“Just a doctor’s appointment, sweatheart, don’t worry about it.”

But Roza did worry. More and more, her father seemed to be disappearing without explanation. She overheard her parents’ muffled whispers when they thought all 12 children were asleep.

These moments and more came rushing back to Roza as she wept hysterically over the freshly dug grave of her father last week. Meir Vislovsky kept his years-long battle with cancer a secret, so that his children could live unburdened by fear.

“He didn’t want to worry us,” cried Roza, over and over again at the funeral, half-collapsed into the arms of her siblings.

Now that Reb Vislovsky is gone however, the worry is far from over. Roza is engaged to be married. Though her primary pain is the loss of her father, pangs of terror ring through her as she runs her fingers over the smooth paper of her wedding invitation: Weeks to go until the chuppah, and the couple can’t afford the basics they need. Roza’s mother Shula is now raising 12 kids alone on one salary, and has no way to help.

In his life, Meir Vislovsky fought through pain, nausea, and exhaustion so that his children would not be worried. Donations are now being urgently collected to help Shula & her children, so that even after Meir’s passing, they need not live in fear.

CLICK HERE TO HELP