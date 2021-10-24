Main obstacle to Ra'am's opposition to budget resolved

The main obstacle that will enable the support of the Ra'am party for the budget has been resolved, Kan 11 News reported on Saturday night.

A senior official in the party was quoted as saying, "The main obstacle to our vote on the budget has been resolved, and there is significant progress with the Ministry of the Interior and Ayelet Shaked."

The obstacle was the provision of budgets to the Arab authorities, which were to be received at the expense of the Jewish authorities.

The same senior source in Ra'am said that "budgets will not be diverted from the Jewish to Arab authorities - but will be obtained from an external budget obtained by the party. We are against the transfer of budgets from poor localities to poorer localities, but everyone will receive equal budgets."

At the same time, the source added that some "small" disputes remained, though the main obstacle was removed.

Meanwhile, Ra'am's electricity law is scheduled to be brought up for a vote in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation. This is a law that had previously caused embarrassment in the coalition, but is expected to be approved by the committee.