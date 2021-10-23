Woman loses control of vehicle, drives into clothing store in northern Israel

A driver lost control tonight and hit a clothing store with her car at the Big Junction in Kiryat Ata.

Four women were lightly injured in the incident.

Rafael YIsrael, a volunteer in the motorcycle division of United Hatzalah, said: "We received a call about a vehicle hitting a store and feared serious injuries, but when we arrived we treated four women in their twenties and they were all in light condition. This is a miracle because there are hundreds of shoppers at the Big complex on Saturday night, and it could have ended much worse."

Earlier, a 25-year-old man was killed in an accident between three vehicles on Route 25, between Moshav Nevatim and Segev Shalom. An MDA team called to the scene determined his death on the spot.

MDA medics evacuated to Soroka Hospital three injured, and their conditions were defined as moderate and light.

During the night, a young man in his 20s was killed after the vehicle he was traveling in apparently fell from a bridge near the Eshel Hanasi junction in the Negev. Two other young men were seriously injured and evacuated while suffering from multi-system injuries to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.