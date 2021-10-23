IDF confiscates weapons, drugs smuggled from Lebanon at northern border

Overnight Friday, IDF observation troops spotted suspects smuggling bags from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the area of Metula.

IDF troops and the Israeli Police from the Northern District Border Unit were dispatched to the scene and confiscated 2 pistols and 21 bags containing 9KG of drugs worth approximately 350,000 NIS.

The IDF is examining the possibility that the smuggling attempt was carried out with the help of the Hezbollah terror organization.

Further investigation, along with the Israeli Police, will be into the perpetrators of the smuggling attempt.