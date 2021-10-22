Alan Baker: 'The US can do what it wants on Jerusalem consulate'

Israel is unlikely to prevent the Biden administration from reopening its consulate in Jerusalem for the Palestinian Authority if the White House insists on moving forward with the controversial step, a former Israeli diplomat told Arutz Sheva – though the move could have repercussions for US-Israel relations.

Former Israeli ambassador to Canada and director of the Institute for Contemporary Affairs at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs Alan Baker told Arutz Sheva that if the US decides to move ahead with the reopening of the consulate in eastern Jerusalem, Israel is unlikely to block the US from doing so, even though reopening the consulate over Israeli objections would violate international convention.

“The US administration can do whatever it wants,” Baker said regarding the feasibility of the Biden administration reopening the consulate over Israeli objections. “The question is whether it wants to risk getting into a row with the Israel government.”

“It’s highly unlikely that the Israeli government would act to prevent the US from opening a consulate. The US is Israel’s greatest ally.”

While Baker explained in a recent article that under international law, the sovereign power must give consent for a foreign relation to open a consulate on its territory, practically speaking, the dispute between the US and Israel is more political than legal.

“It’s not so much of a legal issue but more political.”