Bennett meets with Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday morning, at the resort town of Sochi along the Black Sea in southern Russia.

The visit is Bennett’s first trip to Russia since he was sworn in as premier earlier this year.

The meeting began with closed-door talks between the two leaders, with additional Russian and Israeli officials set to join in later, including Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata, Bennett’s foreign policy adviser Shimrit Meir, and the prime minister’s top military adviser, Avi Gil.

Minister Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope), who has in the past served as an interpreter for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during meetings with Putin, is also set to join the meeting.

Putin and Bennett are expected to focus on the Iran nuclear program, efforts to return Iran to the 2015 nuclear deal, and Iranian military entrenchment in Syria, near Israel’s northern border.

Prior to his departure Friday, Bennett said that "the relationship between Russia and Israel is a significant pillar in Israel's foreign policy, both because of Russia's special status in the region and its international status, and because of the million Russian speakers in Israel, who form a bridge between the two countries."

He added, "In general, Israel's foreign policy and international status are significantly strengthening, there is great energy, and the direction is very good."