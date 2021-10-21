Air Force resumes training to attack Iran nuclear sites

The Israeli Air Force has resumed training for a possible attack on Iran's nuclear facilities after two years in which no such training had taken place, Channel 12 News reported.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has even ordered a significant budget be used to facilitate the training exercises.

The resumption of training for a possible attack on Iran is taking place against the background of American attempts to resume talks with the Iranians on a nuclear agreement.

In Israel, it was decided that there was an urgent need for a military backup plan in case the negotiations with the Iranians did not achieve the desired results.

According to the report, the chief of staff is now instructing the military not only to increase its intelligence gathering capability and build up-to-date operational plans, but also instructed the Air Force on the basis of these plans to start training to regain its readiness for a strike.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Israel has approved the budget package for building an attack capability against Iran's nuclear program amounting to about NIS 5 billion.

The budget also includes the financing of aircraft of various types, intelligence gathering capabilities such as satellites, and dedicated and unique armament to enable this attack.