For 1st time under Bennett: 3,000 settler homes to be approved

The Supreme Planning Council of the Civil Administration will convene this coming Wednesday for the first time since the current government's term began and since the beginning of the Biden Administration and will approve 3,144 housing units in Judea and Samaria.

Among the approvals is the outline plan of Mitzpe Dani in the area of ​​the settlement of Ma'ale Mikhmas in the Benjamin region. At the same time, the construction of more than a thousand housing units for Palestinian Arabs in Area C will be approved.

The council was supposed to convene many weeks ago and approve a little over 2,000 housing units, but a strike by Civil Administration employees prevented the meeting. Over the past few months, staff work has been carried to approve another 900 housing units.

According to the published agenda, the homes will be built in the communities of Revava, Kedumim, Elon Moreh, Har Bracha, Karnei Shomron and communities in Gush Etzion and the Hebron Hills.

The construction that will be approved for the Palestinian Arabs on Sunday in about a week and a half in Area C will include about 1,133 housing units. At the political level, it was decided not to include Khirbet Beit Zakariyyah in the permits following a protest by settlement leaders who claimed that building permits at this location, between Alon Shvut and Rosh Tzurim, would harm the Israeli territorial continuity.