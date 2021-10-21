'There are not 2 sides to the Holocaust'

Curriculum expert Dr. Laurie Cardoza-Moore has called on states across America to adopt the recently approved Florida Holocaust Education Standards after two major cases of what appears to be Holocaust denial at public schools in Florida and Texas. In Florida, a high school principal was re-instated after being fired for telling a parent that “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.” Last week in Texas, a senior administrator was caught on tape telling colleagues that if they have a book about the Holocaust in their classroom, they should also offer students access to a book from an “opposing” perspective.

“There are not 'two sides' to the Holocaust, it’s time to rethink Holocaust education standards throughout the United States. For decades schools across America have been left to their own devices when teaching about the Shoah (Holocaust) - with no clear guidelines. Furthermore, not every state even mandates that the subject be taught at a time when over 50% of students nationwide do not know about the Holocaust or have little knowledge. The time has come to teach undiluted Holocaust education that focuses exclusively on the uniqueness of the Nazi war on the Jews - Hitler's ‘Final Solution’ to the Jewish question."

"The universalization of the world’s greatest tragedy has created a post-modern vacuum in which educators feel it appropriate to entertain Holocaust denial or use it as a tool to push their politics,” said Dr. Laurie Cardoza-Moore who has been reviewing educational content nationally for over a decade and advised on the recently approved Holocaust Education Standards in Florida, in addition to serving as a Commissioner on the Tennessee Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission.

Cardoza-Moore added: “The state of Florida recently approved Holocaust Education Standards at the request of Governor Ron DeSantis who is equally concerned about the lack of knowledge about this horrific event in recent history against the Jews. Lest we see more Holocaust denial and manipulation in our educational institutions, We the People can no longer allow the Holocaust to be used as a tool to push disinformation and subversive political agendas, nor can we watch as it is slain on the altar of moral relativism. There are not opposing sides to this story and there is nothing in history that compares. Only by teaching the true lessons of the Holocaust will we ensure that ‘Never Again’ becomes reality.”