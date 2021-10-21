PM Bennett congratulates Indian PM for 1 billion Covid vaccine milestone

As India celebrates the milestone of administering one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines today (Thursday), Israeli PM Naftali Bennett expressed congratulations and support on social media.

"Congratulations to Narendra Modi on leading India's successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign that has now administered more than 1 billion vaccines to the Indian people", Bennett wrote.

"These life-saving vaccines are helping us all defeat the global pandemic", the Prime Minister added.

“India scripts history", India's Prime Minister wrote earlier today, "We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 1.3 billion Indians.”

“Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat,” he added as he visited a government hospital to mark the occasion.