Around 3,300 Masa fellows made aliya in the past year

Masa, an organization founded by the Jewish Agency and the government of Israeli, opened its 18th year of programming on Wednesday, October 20, with an event that brought together thousands of young Jews from dozens of countries.

Fellows hailed from North America, Europe, the former Soviet Union, South Africa, Australia, Panama, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Turkey, Uzbekistan and more. The group traveled in accordance with the Israeli government’s latest health guidelines.

Masa leads the field of long-term programs in Israel for young Jews from around the world. Masa brings between 11,000 - 12,000 young Jews from more than 60 countries to Israel every year, to study, teach, intern or volunteer in Israel for 4–10 months. In the 18 years since Masa was established, over 170,000 fellows between the ages of 18 and 35 have taken part in its diverse programs.

Thirty percent of Masa fellows have chosen to make aliya (immigrate to Israel). Despite the coronavirus crisis, Masa’s numbers have remained strong, and even increased significantly. Masa’s career programs have seen a 153% increase in demand this year, and demand for its volunteer programs has increased 50% in the past two years. There are currently about 7,500 fellows in Israel and thousands more are expected to arrive over the course of the year.

Every year, Masa organizes a large international opening event with the participation of leading public figures and artists. After a period of online events, this year’s celebration was the largest global Jewish event around the world. The opening event, held at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, brought together Masa fellows from a variety of programs, countries of origin, languages and cultures.

The focus of the event was on a major ceremony in the presence of Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai (Labor), Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo, Acting Chairman of the Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel, and Masa CEO Ofer Gutman. Beyond the thousands of fellows who were present at the park, thousands more joined in online through the livestream, including fellows’ families, alumni and partners from all over the world. The evening concluded with a sweeping performance by Hatikva 6.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said: “By choosing to immerse yourself in Israeli society and by sharing your unique stories and skills with us, you’re contributing to Israel’s growth, and you are becoming partners in the critical mission of strengthening the ties between Israel and the Jewish people—especially the next generation.”

“I am eager to see how our journey together—here—in your and my Israel will make your lives so much richer. As President of the State of Israel, I look forward to continuing to work with Masa and I thank you all for making this incredible project a reality for so many years. May you enjoy many more years of success and meaningful impact.”

Masa CEO Ofer Gutman said: “I am especially grateful to be here with you because today we mark our first large event since the pandemic began. It’s inspiring to see just how far we have come. As I look at you today, on Masa’s 18th anniversary, I am filled with a sense of pride for this growing community that has traveled far to be here to contribute to the Israeli society. You are making lasting connections and contributing to strengthening our global Jewish community!”

“You are the next generation of leaders, and we feel privileged to support you as you learn more about Israel and yourselves,” he concluded.