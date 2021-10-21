Hamas: Eliminate the 'cancerous' entity

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, is calling on the Islamic nation to eliminate the existence of the State of Israel.

Speaking at the opening of the 35th Conference of Islamic Unity in Tehran, al-Hayya, the head of the Hamas movement's Arab and Islamic Affairs Department, said that the unity of the Islamic nation goes through its unity around the liberation of "Palestine" and the removal of the "cancerous power" from its body, meaning "the Zionism in Palestine and Jerusalem".

According to al-Hayya, the United States is assisting the "criminal entity that conquered our country and desecrated the holy places."

"We are afraid we will wake up one day and find that the occupation and Zionism have already completely taken over the Al-Aqsa Mosque or destroyed it and expelled the Muslims from Jerusalem," he said.

Al-Hayya added, "The forces of evil and arrogance are trying to spread the spirit of division among us and the rivalry here and there. Our enemies today are targeting our values, our culture and our religion and Sharia (Islamic law) through distortion, falsehood and false claims and spreading extremism and encouraging the spirit of perversion and ideological terrorism that is contrary to the foundations of our religion and belief."