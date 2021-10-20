Israel launches unique open space pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Israel's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, running from October 2021 to March 2022, is a unique attraction, featuring a modern open space concept that lets visitors tour the site while also taking in the outstanding views surrounding them.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva from the upper side of the Israeli pavilion, with a cityscape view behind him, Elazar Cohen, Israel Commissioner to Expo 2020 Dubai, describes the pavilion as "Open space. Our design is very unique."

"Unlike the other pavilions you can see around our pavilion, which reflects the idea of Israel which is part of the region, Israel that is welcoming everyone to collaborate with it," he says. "We offer a common vision. Throughout the Israeli pavilion you can actually see this horizon. We offer a joint voyage to a better future, towards tomorrow in Arabic and in Hebrew.”

The significance of Expo 2020 Dubai for Israel cannot be overstated.

The Expo will last six months, during which there will be 25 million visitors, out of which 10 percent will visit the Israeli pavilion.

“The fact that it is being held in an Arab country has great importance to the State of Israel to be here and present directly to the Arabic public the values of Israel, its culture, its heritage, its industry, and its innovation capacity. Things that are of great importance to the local visitors.”

The Israeli government is also a big part of the pavilion.

“It is part of a government decision in which 16 different ministries are participating and most of the 16 ministries will visit here," Cohen says. "Yesterday we read about an invitation extended to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to come here. So we are expecting very high level officials coming from Israel during the Expo and of course beyond.”