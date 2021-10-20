White House unveils plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11

The Biden Administration unveiled its plan to vaccinate children between the ages of 5-11 against the coronavirus Wednesday.

The plan will be implemented after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approve the use of the vaccines for children in this age range.

"We expect the FDA and CDC’s decision on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 in the next few weeks and have put together a plan to ensure that vaccines for this age group are available, easy & convenient, should the FDA & CDC authorize the vaccine," the White House announced on Twitter.

"The start of a vaccination program for children ages 5-11 will depend on the independent FDA and CDC process and timeline, but our planning efforts mean that we will be ready to begin getting shots in arms in the days following a final CDC recommendation. These steps will be critical in ensuring that we are staying ahead of the virus by keeping kids and families safe, especially those at highest risk," the official statement reads.

According to the plan, the vaccine doses will be specially prepared for children and be different from the doses that are given in the vaccines administered to adults.

There are 28 million children between the ages of 5-11 in the US.