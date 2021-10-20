Swedish FM: PA risks losing aid over its corruption

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde warned that Swedish aid to the Palestinian Authority is threatened by the PA's endemic corruption.

"If we are to be able to fully support economic development, then we cannot have corruption at such a level as exists in Palestine," Linde told Radio Sweden following her visit to Israel and the PA.

Sweden and Israel have had tense relations in recent years, beginning when Linde’s predecessor, Margot Wallstrom, made a series of anti-Israel statements.

Linde's visit is the first by a Swedish foreign minister to Israel since Sweden recognized "Palestine" as a state in 2014.

Last week, Linde told Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot that she believes "the current government does want to promote a two-state solution."

"The previous government did not want any relations with the Swedish government because of our recognition of Palestine. I do not think it is a personal question, but more how the current government in Israel looks at ways to resolve quagmires," she said.

On Monday, Linde stressed that her country is a friend of Israel.

“We might not always agree, but good friends disagree,” Linde said at a press conference with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, in comments quoted by The Associated Press. “And I think it’s really, really important that you know that Sweden is a friend of Israel.”