Poll: Israel worse off with Biden than with Trump

A majority of Israelis believe Israel is worse off with President Joe Biden in office than it was with President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

According to a report released Wednesday by Mitvim: The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, an absolute majority of Israelis say the current US administration is less beneficial for Israel than its predecessor was.

Just 10.9% of Israelis, including 9.9% of Israeli Jews, say Israel is better off with Biden in office, compared to 52.9% of Israelis and 58.2% of Israeli Jews who say Israel was better off with the Trump administration. Just over a third (36.2%) of Israelis and 31.8% of Israeli Jews say there is no significant change since the end of the Trump administration.

The poll, which was conducted by the Rafi Smith Institute last month, surveyed 700 Israeli Jews and Arabs.

The report also found that Israelis gave the Bennett government poor marks on foreign policy, with most Israelis have an unfavorable view of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s job performance.

The government received a net score of 5.29 out of 10 on foreign policy, with just 24% giving it a satisfactory rating. By comparison, last year, the Netanyahu government received a score of 6.05.

Lapid received score of 4.88, with 36% of respondents dissatisfied with his job performance, compared to 24% who said they were satisfied.

When asked which countries, other than the US, it is most important for Israel to maintain a relationship with, a plurality of respondents (36.6% of Israelis, 38.9% of Israeli Jews) said Russia, followed by Germany (28.4% of Israelis, 29.8% of Israeli Jews), Britain (25.6% of Israelis, 26.6% of Israeli Jews), and China (21.9% of Israelis, 22.4% of Israeli Jews).