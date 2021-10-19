Samaria leader battles in Washington against pressure for construction freeze

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan travlled to the US for a round of meetings in Washington, DC following the pressure exerted by the Biden Administration demanding Israel cease construction in the Israeli localities in Judea and Samaria.

This week Dagan will meet with members of Congress and Republican and Democratic senators in Washington in order to assert an opposing pressure on the Biden Administration to mitigate its pressure on Israel.

"We won't cease building in Judea and Samaria," said Dagan. "Not in this government or any other government. The responsibility of the construction work in the Judea and Samaria area is the responsibility of the Israeli government alone. We can't hang it on Biden. The responsibility and decision [to build] is on the Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett."

"Like I said before in the previous government- no government can hide behind the US statements, especially since in all the meetings I have here with both Republican and Democratic congressmen, I see the listening ear and the great fear of a rift between Israel and the United States."

The head of the Samaria Council emphasized that the Israeli government has no reason not to approve construction in Judea and Samaria.

In Dagan's talks with members of Congress and the Senate, he told them about the right of the Jewish people to Judea and Samaria, describing the economic peace that has grown out of the industrial areas and explaining that the area should be developed for the benefit of Jews and Palestinians alike.

Dagan explains to senior US officials that there could be a rift between the United States and Israel if the United States demands a construction to cease, as was the case during President Obama's time.

Congressman Lee Zeldin, a 2015 New York State District Representative and leading candidate for governor of the State of New York, told the head of the Samaria Council: "It is wonderful to host you here in New York. Thank you for taking the time to come and visit, these are important issues in our country that need to be educated about them, and the best way to strengthen the partnership between us is by people understanding what is actually happening in the area.

Zeldin praised Dagan: '' Your initiative and leadership are very important, and I look forward to working with you, not only in the coming years but in the coming decades and generations. We are doing our part this year and right now while you are in your job and I am mine, but there will be people who will follow us. I wish Israel to be strong and vibrant, safe, grown, healthy, and a partner and it will be part of the product of our joint work."

Dagan spoke with Congressman Zeldin about the need to form an active group that will work and fight to strengthen the State of Israel and construction in Judea and Samaria. Dagan presented Zeldin with a mezuzah from Joseph's Tomb that moved the member of Congress and said to him: ""I want to thank you for your partnership, you are a true friend of Israel and the Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria. We must make sure that construction in Judea and Samaria does not stop for the future of the State of Israel. I am excited to meet and work with you. I hope that with hard work we will make Israel stronger."

In the next two days, Dagan is expected to meet with more than 20 members of the Senate and the Republican and Democratic Congress to form a group that will be active and fighting for Israel and against the halt in construction and the damage to Judea and Samaria.