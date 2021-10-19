CDC: Pfizer vaccine 93% effective in preventing hospitalization in teens

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is 93% effective in preventing hospitalization in adolescents between the ages of 12-18, according to a study published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The study found a slight difference between the effectiveness in older and younger adolescents, with a 94% effectiveness among children between the ages of 16-18 and a 91% effectiveness for children between the ages of 12-15.

The study authors wrote that the findings " reinforce the importance of vaccination to protect U.S. youths against severe COVID-19."

"These data suggest that increasing vaccination coverage among this group could reduce the incidence of severe COVID-19 in the United States. Further, as in-person school attendance increases, multicomponent preventive measures to reduce the incidence of severe COVID-19 among adolescents, including vaccination, are imperative."

Currently, 54% of minors between the ages of 16-18 are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 46% of children between the ages of 12-15 are fully vaccinated in the US.