Public bus stoned near Old City of Jerusalem

An Egged passenger bus was attacked by stone-throwing Arabs by the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem Tuesday,

Documentation from the scene shows the moments when stones were thrown at the bus and the windows shattered following the impact.

The frightened passengers lay on the floor so as not to be hit by any more stones thrown at them. There were no casualties during the incident.

Police said that during the riots that broke out in the area, rioters threw stones at police forces - and at passing buses: "A police force acted to disperse the rioters using riot dispersal methods. Police and Border Police have so far arrested 11 suspects on suspicion of involvement in public rioting incidents and throwing stones at buses and acted to repel the rioters and maintain public order."