New tax law discriminates against Judea and Samaria

A discussion was held in the Finance Committee Tuesday afternoon within the framework of the Arrangements Law, which seeks to encourage housing for long-term rent through the Capital Investment Encouragement Law.

For now, the government supports the move all over the country except in Judea and Samaria, although a representative of the Justice Ministry said at the hearing that there is no impediment to applying the law to Judea and Samaria as well.

Religious Zionism Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich demands that the government stop discriminating against the residents of Judea and Samaria,

"So the residents of Araba and Sakhnin and Tel Aviv and Haifa will be entitled to apartments for long-term rent, but the residents of Ma'ale Adumim and Ariel and Beitar Illit will not be entitled and will continue to pay more," Smotrich said.

"Again, this is not a legal issue nor a political issue. These are tax benefits to which the residents of Little Israel will be entitled and the residents of Judea and Samaria will not be entitled and so will be discriminated against. Shame and disgrace on the right-wing fig leaves of this anti-Zionist left-wing government. Ten degrees to the right," he added.

Benjamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz responded: "I call on the members of the Finance Committee now: Do not discriminate against Judea and Samaria! There is no reason or justification for excluding us from encouraging long-term rentals. The localities are also subject to irrelevant political restrictions that interfere with construction and development. The Knesset must discriminate against loyal citizens and exclude a large region. Discrimination is not unity!"