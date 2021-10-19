Number of seriously ill COVID patients drops below 500

A total of 1,483 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning, up from 1,199 new cases reported a day earlier.

The increase in the number of new diagnoses, however, resulted entirely from the larger number of tests performed Sunday, with the percentage of tests coming back positive falling Monday to 1.42%, down from 1.45% on Sunday. That is the lowest level recorded since July 23rd.

The number of known active cases of the virus across Israel dropped to 17,512, down from 17,803 a day earlier. The number of hospitalized COVID patients also fell Tuesday, declining to 488, down from 519 on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 1,318,478 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

The number of seriously ill patients continued to fall Tuesday, sinking from 372 on Monday to 360. That is the fewest seriously ill COVID patients since August 7th.

Of those 360 seriously ill patients, 186 are in critical condition, up from 184 on Monday. Currently, there are 161 patients on respirators, down from 161 Monday.

The infection coefficient, which measures the decline or expansion of the pandemic, dipped to 0.78 on October 8th, the latest day for which data is available, falling from 0.79 the day before. The reproduction coefficient (R) has remained below 1.0 since September 6th, marking a decline in the pandemic.

Thus far, a total of 8,010 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel.