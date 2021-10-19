Watch: Bennett's assist to Bennett
Watch: Bennett's assist to Bennett
Watch: Bennett's assist to Bennett
PM Bennett visits Hapoel Jerusalem practice, where he makes pass to player Anthony Bennett. 'We gotta do this more often.'
Tags: Trending Basketball
Bennett with Hapoel Jerusalem players
Haim Zach, GPO
