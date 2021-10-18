Colin Powell dies of COVID complications

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died from coronavirus complications, his family announced Monday.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated," the statement on Facebook read.

“We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family added.

Powell, 84, served as the first African American Secretary of State under former President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005. He also served as the first African American national security adviser.

Powell delivered a speech to the United Nations in 2003 which paved the way for US invasion of Iraq later that year,

Former President Bush paid tribute to Powell and called him “highly respected at home and abroad.”