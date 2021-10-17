New: Accelerated Aliyah for 3,000 Jewish doctors

The government will today (Sunday) approve and speed the Aliyah process of 3,000 Jews working in the medical professions, in order to overcome the manpower shortage in the industry that stood out during the corona crisis, the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reports.

This is a reform formulated by the Minister of Aliyah and Absorption, Pnina Tamano-Shata, in collaboration with the Ministries of Finance and Health.

Data from the Jewish Agency show that about 3,000 Jews, most of them from the countries of the former Soviet Union and also from the United States, Canada, France and Argentina, are interested in moving to Israel and integrating into the health care system.

According to the publication, the new outline will establish a joint committee for the Ministries of Health and Aliyah and Absorption. The Prime Minister will formulate a placement plan for potential Olim in the medical and nursing professions and promote rapid employment solutions for them.

In addition, a platform will be established in a variety of languages where Olim will be able to submit the application documents for licensing in medical professions before arriving in Israel. Another way to help with the Hebrew language challenge would be to promote permission for new Olim with laboratory professions to be tested in their field before proving proficiency in Hebrew.