Swedish FM: Israeli government interested in 2-State Solution

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde believes that the current Israeli government desires a two-state solution to the Arab-Israel conflict.

"I think the current government does want to promote a two-state solution," Linde told Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot.

"The previous government did not want any relations with the Swedish government because of our recognition of Palestine. I do not think it is a personal question, but more how the current government in Israel looks at ways to resolve quagmires," she said.

To the question of whether Sweden will be active in efforts to reach a two-state solution, she said: "To tell the truth, I do not think we are today in the position of negotiating on the issue, but we are certainly one of the more veteran and experienced players in this issue and this type of solution. I have visited Israel many times, both professionally and personally. I love Israel very much, and there I also have very good relations with the Palestinians."

"In recent years, we have asked for official telephone conversations with Israel. The requests have not been answered. After Lapid was appointed foreign minister, we met at the foreign ministers' conference in Brussels, and we agreed to return to full diplomatic relations.

"It is to be hoped that in the long run, the Palestinian Authority will allow talks that will lead to a two-state solution," Linde said.