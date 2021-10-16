Report: Israel killed senior Syrian official

Lebanese media reports that Israel has killed Madhat al-Saleh, a senior Syrian official who spent 12 years in an Israeli prison

Madhat al-Saleh is an operative of the Assad regime - the head of the Golan Heights department in the Syrian government and intelligence officer in the Syrian army.

According to the reports, earlier today IDF attacked the village of Ain al-Tinah, near Majdal Shams and Qunaytra.

Kan News reported that was arrested on charges of joining the "Syrian Resistance Movement in the Golan" squad, disrupting the operation of security forces and the IDF and burying mines on military roads. In addition, he was arrested following an attempt to kidnap an Israeli soldier.

Al-Saleh was imprisoned for 12 years and was released in 1997. A year later he crossed the border into Syria. In 2000, he was appointed as the representative of the Golan Heights in the Syrian parliament, and was appointed director of the Golan Affairs Office in the government.