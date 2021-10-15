Biden refuses to answer questions on supply chain crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters’ questions on Wednesday after speaking about the supply chain crisis that is wreaking havoc on the American economy.

During his speech, Biden pointed fingers at the private sector, saying that if businesses did not fix the problem, he would “call out [the private sector] and ask them to act.”

“If federal support is needed, I’ll direct all appropriate action. If the private sector doesn’t step up, I’m going to call them out and ask them to act because our goal is not only to get through this immediate bottleneck but to address the longstanding weaknesses in our transportation supply chain.”

Biden said that some ports were now staying open seven days and nights a week, doubling the number of hours the ports were open for business. And that Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, was committed to doing the same.

However, the president did not give a clear timeline for when he expected the supply chain problem to clear up.

After he finished speaking, Biden ignored the roomful of reporters asking questions, instead turning his back and walking to the exit.

Some of the questioned lobbied at him included whether presents would arrive on time this holiday season and what he was going to do to fix skyrocketing gas prices.

