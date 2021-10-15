UK Conservative politician dies after being stabbed

UK Conservative MP David Amess has died of his injuries after being stabbed multiple times at a constituency meeting in East London on Friday.

A 25-year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after armed police charged into the church. A knife was found at the scene, reported Reuters.

"[Amess] was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," Essex police said.

The 69-year old politician, who represented Southend West in Essex, was stabbed at approximately noon by a man who walked into the meeting in the Belfairs Methodist Church.

There are no other suspects, according to Reuters.