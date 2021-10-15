Former US President Clinton hospitalized

Former US President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital this week due to a non-coronavirus-related infection.

A person familiar with the matter told The Hill that Clinton was hospitalized due to sepsis. Another source said that Clinton is doing well and is currently in the ICU for privacy reasons.

The former president was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center, said Clinton's spokesperson Angel Ureña.

Ureña said Clinton is "on the mend" and "in good spirits". He added that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also in California.