Social media platform accuses ADL of 'Jewish privilege'

A social media platform accused by the Anti-Defamation League of promoting hate speech decried the ADL over what it called “Jewish privilege”.

On Tuesday, the Gab social media network sent an email out to members in response to demands by the ADL that the FBI probe the platform for allegedly allowing anti-Semitic content to be uploaded without restriction.

The ADL also cited comments by Gab CEO Andrew Torba earlier this year against prior criticism from the ADL, in which Torba vowed never to censor comments on the platform.

“We will never bend to their demands and we will enver censor legal 1A [First Amendment]-protected speech that hurts the ADL’s feelings,” Torba was quoted as saying. “Jesus is king.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL chief and a former Obama administration official, called Torba’s response earlier this year “thinly veiled anti-Semitism.”

“As our open letter makes clear, Gab is not moderating this extremist content, and their CEO seems to be encouraging users to upload it.”

Torba fired back Tuesday, writing to Gab users that the ADL enjoys “Jewish privilege”, and accused the organization of anti-Christian, anti-white bigotry.

“I often wonder if this repeated pattern of the ADL smearing and attacking good Christian people as ‘anti-semitic’ is a result of their profound Christophobia or if it’s just merely an expression of their Jewish privilege,” Torba wrote.

“Gab will never bend the knee to hateful extremist organizations like the ADL.”

Torba also accused the ADL of working as an unregistered foreign agent of the Israeli government.

“The ADL is an anti-Christ, Anti-American, and Anti-White hate organization. They should be registered as a foreign agent under Foreign Agents Registration Act for their operation in the United States on behalf of foreign interests in Israel.”

Established in 2016 and opened to the general public a year later, Gab was promoted as a censorship free alternative to Facebook and Twitter.

The platform came to national attention in 2018, when it was revealed that Robert Gregory Bowers, the gunman responsible for the deadly shooting attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue, had hinted at the shooting in a post uploaded to Gab shortly before the attack.