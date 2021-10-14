The Boycott Israel movement has met its match!

For the last twenty years, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement has run well-funded and relentless campaigns to delegitimize and destroy Israel. This movement is now being strengthened as the Biden Administration returns to the anti-Israel policies of President Obama and looks to reenter the disastrous Iran deal.

It presents those who hold to the truth with a clear choice: Actively stand with the Jewish State or sit back and allow these antisemitic agendas to prevail.

What can lovers of Israel do to combat the evil attacks on Israel? In answer to this question, the company Blessed Buy Israel was formed—to give people a way to directly invest in the beautiful families restoring the Biblical heartland, Judea and Samaria. The Jewish people in Judea and Samaria are doing a fantastic work of restoration in their homeland despite tremendous obstacles such as international pressure, boycotts, and terrorism.

When you purchase these products from Judea and Samaria, you’re not only getting wonderful products from Israel. You are investing in a family or small business from the Biblical Heartland. You’re making an impact in the lives of people like Shlomo Keshet from Adva Soap. Shlomo started his soap business to provide work for his son, Elnatan who has down syndrome, and other young people with special needs from the region. Shlomo is providing meaningful work and good wages because he believes all people have a fundamental right to be part of the restoration process of their homeland, and it brings love and joy to these young people and their families.

צילום: Blessed By Israel Shlomo and Eitan

Our friends Akiva and Simcha were forced, because of the Coronavirus, to close their shop, Off the Wall, after twelve years of building a thriving business in the heart of Jerusalem. Today, you can buy their products, helping them continue to operate and prepare to rebuild in the future.

Another inspiring family we work with is Batya and her husband Baruch, who are planting trees, making ceramics inspired by the Land of Israel, and raising their children on the mountains of Samaria.

Batya says, “When you purchase from Blessed Buy Israel, it’s real. You are investing in the future, speeding the redemption of the whole world, and bringing light into this beautiful place.”

These are just a few of the stories of incredible faith and determination we’ve witnessed here in Judea and Samaria. The Land is coming alive, providing living proof that the prophecies of the Bible are true.



How can you get involved? Stand against the boycott movements, fight back against antisemitism and the Two-State Solution. Be proactive and invest in the families engaged in restoring their ancient homeland and building a bright future! Shop at Blessed Buy Israel Now