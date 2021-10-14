Taiwan: High-rise fire leaves at least 46 dead

At least 46 people were killed and dozens more injured early Thursday morning in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, after a fire broke out in a high-rise apartment building, local officials said.

The fire began at approximately 3:00a.m. Thursday morning, and engulfed the entire building, destroying several of its 13 stories.

According to Fire Chief Li Ching-hsiu, at least 11 bodies were sent straight to the morgue, and 55 were taken to the hospital, including 14 who showed no signs of life.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, which is believed to have started on the first floor.

The death toll is expected to rise due to the large number of people trapped in the building, officials added.

The fire was brought under control at 7:17a.m., the Independent noted, adding that search and rescue operations are still underway in the 40-year-old building.