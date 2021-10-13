Youth moderately injured in wild boar attack in Itamar

A 17-year-old was injured this morning, Wednesday, by a wild boar in the area of ​​Itamar, and was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

Towards 11 am, Magen David Adom medics were called to treat the young man who was injured on his lower limbs.

MDA medics, with the help of IDF medical forces, provided the young man with initial medical care and evacuated him by military helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem in moderate condition.

A MDA spokesman said: "At 10:44, a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Yarkon area about a young man who was injured by a wild boar in a locality in the Samaria Regional Council. MDA medics with the help of an IDF medical force provided medical treatment and evacuated by military helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital a 17-year-old man in moderate condition with a lower limb injury. "