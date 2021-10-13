Can concerned parents threaten totalitarian education in US schools?

With the crucial 2022 off season elections looming on the calendar horizon, the Biden administration and its radical, totalitarian/Progressive cronies are poking the hornet's nest of parent resentment by messing with young families' most precious possessions.....their kids.

That is a very big political mistake. We see it happening in Virginia and throughout the entire nation. Alienating America's Moms - and Dads - will have devastating consequences on Election Day.

At school board meetings throughout the country, concerned young parents have been vocal against the implementation of the wrong-headed decisions their elected boards have made regarding the forced wearing of masks during the entire school day, but way more about the inclusion of porn in the form of sexual choice at a young age and the teaching of Critical Race Theory as part of the curriculum.

With one loud voice they're against the radicalization of their kids' education....vehemently. And that has earned the gall and uncovered the true intentions of the National School Board Association which successfully called on the Justice Department to come to its aid by labeling the actions by these young, concerned, protective, caring parents: "Domestic Terrorism."

And the Feds have swiftly and happily complied. Chilling and stupid, to say the least.

Current U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, whom you might remember was a (thankfully failed) Supreme Court nominee of President Obama, jumped in to agree with these fascistic boards without any discussion, hearings or legal logic. He promptly sent a memo to the FBI, Homeland Security and other federal law enforcement agencies to initiate, "a series of measures designed to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel." Read that: Parents expressing their opposition to radical changes in the curriculum.

The Feds, while ready to crush innocent, well-meaning parental voiced concern at school board meetings, recently admitted, through an FBI memo, that they don't categorize as a terrorist group Antifa, the Far-Left domestic organization that beats people to death, torches federal buildings and terrorizes whole cities, but they do go after peaceful, hard working, non-political parents who speak up for their kids at open school board meetings. Nor do they investigate or threaten the BLM movement with scrutiny or surveillance for their mayhem and their openly calling for the murder of police. Do you see a problem here?

And Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and long time Clinton operative, Terry McAuliffe ran concerned parents into the ground by stating: "I'm (as governor) not going to let parents come into schools and actually make their own decisions. I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." An open, direct albeit soft spoken threat to parents to keep their mouths shut...or else. Cuffs, lock-ups and incarceration for outspoken parents is next.

Meanwhile, Scott Smith, a 48-year-old plumber from Virginia, was arrested on June 22 He had been protesting at a Loudoun County School Board meeting claiming his daughter was assaulted by a boy wearing a skirt allowed in the girls' bathroom at school.because of the school's transgender policies

What these radical, Leftist, Progressive, Dictatorial thugs who masquerade as "educators" fail to realize is that the parents speaking out aggressively at school board meetings are guaranteed their rights to do so by the Constitution. No school board officials have been shot, beaten, dragged out of their cars or harassed in restrooms, in planes or at their homes by Moms and Dads, as have those who've actually opposed Progressive policies.

These young parents are doing what they naturally do. And that's to protect their kids. They're not only being ignored, but some have actually been arrested and locked up for merely expressing themselves. If the Biden administration is planning to ramp up the threats and penalties against the right to free speech and speaking up for all kids at public meetings, they are playing a dangerous game. Worse for them and their party, they are stirring up that hornet's nest of parental opposition at the polls that will sting them out of office.

It's a big mistake to get between a Mom and her kids. A mother's wrath in support of her offspring will not be pleasant for the offender. It has always been that way. Thank G-d for that.

Alan Bergstein, lecturer and columnist, is an editorial writer for The NY Jewish Voice and a retired NYC school principal A father of four, he is a Korean War veteran and Jewish activist who is President of the Judeo/Christian Republican Club of Palm Beach County, Florida.