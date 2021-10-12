

Lapid meets US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Israeli Foreign Minister, US National Security Advisor meet to discuss Iranian threat, economic plan for Gaza. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Shlomi Amsalem Lapid and Sullivan Foreign Minister Yair Lapid concluded a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Tuesday evening.



The two discussed various security issues, most notably the threat posed by Iran.



The Foreign Minister shared with the National Security Advisor Israel’s concern about Iran’s race towards nuclear capability, and the fact that Iran is becoming a nuclear threshold state. Lapid also discussed with the National Security Advisor the need for an alternative plan to the nuclear agreement.



In addition, they discussed in their meeting the plan for the Gaza Strip - “Economy for Security” - presented by Minister Lapid.



In the meeting, it was also discussed how to continue to strengthen the strategic and security alliance between the United States and Israel.



