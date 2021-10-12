Two Arab brothers abduct sister from women's shelter

Large police forces accompanied by a helicopter conducted a chase today (Tuesday) after two brothers who abducted their sister from a shelter for battered women in the Galilee and planned to harm her.

The chase took place after two vehicles which ended when the woman was found in one of the vehicles stopped by the police near the Tu'ran interchange. The woman was found agitated and crying. The second vehicle that took part in the abduction was stopped near Marar.

The police apprehended the two brothers and two other suspects who were armed with M-16 Airsoft weapons and a pistol.