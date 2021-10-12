PA: Temple Mount belongs only to Muslims

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday blasted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state for fear of it becoming a state of terror.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said that the Palestinian people are the "victim" of colonial Israel, they are defending their right and therefore cannot be accused of terrorism.

He stressed that "the occupying state is committing terrorism against our people that is manifested in taking over the land, killing children, demolishing houses, breaking into places of worship, expelling people from their homes, demolishing their villages and intimidating children."

According to Shtayyeh, "the state of Palestine will be established" and "this occupation will eventually go away, and this is certain, thanks to the determination of our people and their commitment to achieve their freedom, sovereignty and independence."

He added that the "daily invasions of colonialists" into the Al-Aqsa Mosque are a provocation of the position of the international community and the US administration which demands that Jews be prevented from praying there, and therefore the Palestinian Authority demands their intervention because "Al-Aqsa Mosque is a sanctuary for Muslims only."