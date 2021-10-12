Palestinian Arabs planning riots in the Qalqilya area

The national and Islamic forces in Qalqilya, the coordinating body of Palestinian Arab organizations, have decided to "continue the popular resistance and struggle through public participation against the occupation and colonial settlement" and especially in lands “threatened” with expropriation.

The decision was made at the conclusion of a meeting held on Monday in Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya district, and which followed similar meetings on the issue of the popular resistance which were held in other districts in Judea and Samaria.

The national and Islamic forces called on the Palestinian Arab public to also take part in activities in support of security prisoners outside the Red Cross and UN headquarters in all districts and in protests demanding that Israel return the bodies of the “martyrs” held by it.